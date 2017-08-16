× President Trump Disbands Business Advisory Councils Following Several Resignations

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — President Donald Trump announced he was disbanding two business councils on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

His announcement comes after several CEOs announced they were leaving the council in response to the president’s remarks on Charlottesville. Eight members left after Trump said that the violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville was perpetrated by many sides.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

The Strategic and Policy Forum was led by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and it had met several times since it was establish. Members included Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra