Springdale Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Drug Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday (Aug. 15) to 17 years in federal prison for trying to sell nearly two pounds of meth in January, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Kelen Tomlinson, 31, agreed to plead guilty in May in order to have two other drug charges dismissed, according to federal court documents.

Tomlinson also received five years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and will undergo substance abuse treatment.

Tomlinson’s attorney, Joe Alfaro, had requested a lighter sentence of 15 years due to Tomlinson’s tumultuous upbringing, which included chronic physical abuse from his family and being introduced to drugs at 12 years old by his father, according to the documents.

Alfaro also noted Tomlinson was “working his goals, avoiding trouble with the law, and keeping his head down” before the death of his child triggered “severe distress and depression,” leading to a relapse.

In January, a confidential informant told police they had purchased methamphetamine from Tomlinson. Fayetteville police later found 1.5 pounds of meth and a scale in Tomlinson’s car after a Jan. 20 traffic stop.