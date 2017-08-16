× U Of A Confirms Man Wearing Engineering T-Shirt In Charlottesville Rally Was Once A Graduate Student

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas confirmed that a man pictured participating in the Charlottesville rally wearing a U of A engineering T-shirt had once been enrolled at the university.

The university said Andrew Dodson was enrolled in the graduate engineering program from fall 2010 through 2013, but did not receive a degree.

They released the following statement:

“As we have said all along, the individual in question does not represent the values of the College of Engineering or the University of Arkansas. This new information clears the name of our professor who was originally misidentified. The University will continue to support and promote a diverse, welcoming and inclusive campus and society.”

We have reached out to Dodson for a comment, but we have not heard back.