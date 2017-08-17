Adventure Arkansas: Solar Eclipse DIY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Adventure Arkansas.

It’s no surprise that there is a shortage on approved eclipse glasses with the solar eclipse quickly approaching today we are going to talk about some alternate options and safety tips!

A solar eclipse is caused by the Moon passing between the Earth and sun casting a shadow on the earth.

The sun’s rays can damage your eyes.

So, here are some Safe Solar Viewing Tips:

Do not look directly at the sun.

Do NOT use sunglasses during eclipse.

Only look at the sun using approved glasses OR use an indirect tool such as a pinhole box.

They’re easy to make right at home.

The light from the sun will reflect through the foil onto the white paper inside of the box, then you can look through the viewing area and watch the eclipse safely!

In our viewing area the extent of the eclipse ranges from 90-percent to 93-percent visibility.

The father north you travel the better the totality becomes.

You can also see the times that the eclipse will be at its highest in your location! Check times of the solar eclipse where you live on Garrett’s blog, link listed below!

So grab your solar filter, head to a watch party in your area or enjoy with a group of friends, or from home.

After all this doesn’t happen in our region very often, so you don’t want to miss this unique phenomenon!

For this week’s Adventure Arkansas, I’m Megan Graddy.

