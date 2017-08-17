× AG Requests Execution Date For Johnson County Man Convicted Of Murder

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A Johnson County man convicted of murder could have his execution date set after years of wrangling with the legal system.

In a letter sent Thursday (Aug. 17) to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge requested that an execution date be set for Jack Gordon Greene, who was convicted in 1993 of capital murder.

Rutledge sought Hutchinson’s approval for an execution because Green has exhausted his appeals and there is currently no stay of execution in place for Greene’s conviction, sentence, or the current lethal-injection protocol, according to letter.

Hutchinson had not responded as of Thursday afternoon.

In the early 1990s, Greene went to North Carolina, kidnapped his niece and then killed his brother, Turner “Tommy” Greene. His niece, 16 at the time, survived.

Greene later killed 69-year-old Sidney Jethro Burnett at his home in Knoxville in Johnson County. He was a retired preacher.

Greene received a life sentence in North Carolina for his brother’s murder and niece’s kidnapping. In 1992, a jury sentenced him for the brutal slaying of the Johnson County pastor.