Allen Named To Manning Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With the new season just two weeks away, most of the preseason accolades have been handed out but Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen continues to be added to watch lists.

The senior from Fayetteville was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s top signal caller each season.

Allen threw for a SEC best 3,430 yards last season and 25 touchdowns, which was second most in the conference behind Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs. Allen had nine games with multiple touchdown passes and became just the fourth quarterback in SEC history to throw for at least two scores in each of the first seven games of the year.

Allen has also been named to the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award watch lists.