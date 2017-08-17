× Bentonville Man Arrested, Accused Of Exchanging Nude Photos With 15-Year-Old Girl On Snapchat

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man is facing charges after he allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Kevin Forst, 26, is facing a charge of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit content involving a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), a Bentonville officer took a phone call from a Florida man, who said his 15-year-old daughter had been exchanging inappropriate texts and nude images with a Bentonville man, the report states.

The man said his daughter spent a few weeks with her older sister, who lives in Bentonville, earlier this summer. The sister was in the process of getting a new roommate, Forst.

The sister talked to her parents on Sunday, and warned them that she suspected her younger sister was exchanging inappropriate content, the report states. She told them to immediately take the girl’s phone away. When they did, the parents found several messages between the two, and the girl said she had also sent nude pictures to Forst .

The sister told officers that when the girl visited, she and Forst started flirting with each other. She warned both of them to stop, and she told Forst that her sister was just 15 and that it was inappropriate.

The sister said she noticed that Forst was on his phone a lot after the girl left, which was uncharacteristic of him. She said that Forst accidentally mentioned that he’d talked to her sister on Friday (Aug. 11) and then she became suspicious, which led to her telling her parents to take the girl’s phone.

During an interview on Tuesday (Aug. 15), Forst told officers that he had exchanged approximately 10 nude pictures with the girl, and admitted that he knew she was underage.

Forst was arrested and taken to the Benton County Detention Center, and was released on a $10,000 bond.