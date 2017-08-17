× Celebration Of Life Service For Frank Broyles To Be Held On Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday (Aug. 19) for University of Arkansas legend Frank Broyles.

Former coaches, players and administrators will pay tribute to his life at 2 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena, according to a press release from the university. The celebration will be open to the public.

The arena will open at 12:30 p.m. The university asks those attending to enter through the north, south and west entrances.

Former Razorback football player and the CEO of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones will join former Razorbacks Ken Hatfield and Quinn Grovey, and Chancellor Emeritus Dan Ferritor and Broyles’ oldest son, Jack Broyles, in paying tribute to the former coach. There will also be music from The Singing Men of Arkansas and a tribute video. Former Razorback David Bazzel will be the emcee of the celebration.

Professional video or photography equipment will not be allowed.

Free public parking will be available in lots surrounding Bud Walton Arena. This will include Lot 56 on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Razorback and Stadium Roads. Lots 56D, 62, 64A and AD will not be available. Those attending with an ADA parking pass may park in Lot 60 and enter in the south entrance.