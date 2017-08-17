× Democratic Party Of Arkansas Denounce Display Of Confederate Monuments On Public Grounds

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Washington County Democrats joined the Democratic Party of Arkansas to denounce the continued display of confederate monuments on public grounds.

“Monuments are symbols and symbols can sometimes have meaning that are not unilaterally shared across communities,” Tyler Clark with the Washington County Democrats said. “Objects that the romanticize the darkest days of our history do not belong on taxpayer funded public grounds.”

Violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virgnia last weekend has led to many confederate statues across the country to be taken down.

There are now dueling petitions about whether to keep or move the confederate statue on the Bentonville square.