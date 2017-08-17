× Garrett’s Blog: Eclipse 2017 Cloud Cover Forecast

The upcoming solar eclipse is expected to start around 11:43am, be at maximum eclipse at 1:12pm and end at 2:41pm.

This is a look at the current cloud cover forecast for 7am on Monday.

Here’s what the forecast cloud cover will look like around 1pm on Monday.

The majority of clouds in our area should be high level clouds that should still allow for eclipse viewing.

This is the path of Monday’s Eclipse on August 21st, 2017.

The next Solar Eclipse in our area will be even more spectacular with totality expected across much of the Natural State.

It occurs on April 8th, 2024.

-Garrett