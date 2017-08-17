Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma & Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM)-- There's a new center in Fort Smith where Girl Scouts can learn science, technology and math. The Girl Scouts Diamonds organization offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. Their mission is to help young girls build courage, confidence, character and to make the world a better place.

5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Dawn Prasifka, Girl Scout Diamonds President & C.E.O. to talk about the organization.

