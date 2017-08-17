Local Astronomer Says Our Area Is Prime Location To Watch Eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- People across the nation are anticipating the upcoming total solar eclipse. The last US eclipse happened nearly four decades ago in 1979.

According to local astronomer Katherine Auld, this is the first eclipse to pass coast to coast in almost 100 years. "In order for an eclipse to happen the sun the moon has to be exactly between the sun and the earth."

While everyone in the US will see some effects, those watching in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas will see about a 90 percent total eclipse.

"We won't see totally black but we are so close, that tiny little slither is all you will be able to see of the sun," Auld said. She said for anyone looking to enjoy the eclipse there's no need to travel, all you have to do is step outside and find the sun. "Northwest Arkansas is so gorgeous and we have such a great view of the sky anyway that everywhere here is a perfect place to view."

Astronomy enthusiast Anthony Blevins is making the trip with millions of others across the nation to Saint Joseph, Missouri to watch at the line of totality. "We want to get there pretty early because its gonna be crowded, they're expecting like 3 million people as I've been looking forward to," Blevins said.

Watching the eclipse is something Blevins said he wishes he could share with his grandmother.

"Although she can't come, I want to take a video or get some pictures to send to her," he said.

If you miss this eclipse, astronomers are projecting the next one to appear in seven years.