Pirates Ready To Contend After Best Offseason Ever

GREENLAND (KFSM)--'Hitting the weight room' may sound like a football cliche. But to sixteenth year head coach Lee Larkan, it was the solution after a down year.

"It's one of the best offseasons we've had. We emphasized it more than ever, emphasized the correct attitude, emphasized hard work," Larkan said.

"We've gotten a whole lot stronger, bigger faster stronger. We gained I believe 7,000 pounds of weightlifting," quarterback Austin Anderson said.

The senior returns for a second season under center after throwing for nearly 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season starting. Anderson also pitched for Greenland's baseball team in the 3A state championship game loss to Harding Academy.

As Anderson said, "Last year I think we got bullied around a little bit. Getting stronger, I don't think that's gonna happen this year."

"I think we're gonna be a lot more dominant this year, and have confidence that we'll do a lot better," added junior linebacker Levi Vaughn.

The Pirates are also expecting a big year from senior Zeke Wilson. "He went from tackle to receiver, so not too many people do that. Zeke is probably our strongest kid, he's gonna move to inside linebacker. Zeke is consistent all the time," said Larkan.

Wilson was third on the team with 54 tackles as a junior, playing outside linebacker.

Greenland opens the season against rival West Fork at home on September 1.