New research shows being awake for 18 hours has roughly the same effect on your brain function as getting drunk.

That means driving while you're sleep deprived is nearly the same as driving intoxicated.

Lack of sleep could also eventually lead to long-term effects like obesity, depression, heart attacks and strokes.

Some advice: Avoid taking a nap in the afternoon, wear an eye mask, or use earplugs to sleep better.