SPRNIGDALE (KFSM) — Officers with the Springdale Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old male, Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

Police responded to call at about 5:30 p.m. at the 200 block of Strawberry Meadows.

Taylor said investigators are treating this as a homicide investigation.

