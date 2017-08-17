Talented Charleston Seeks Return Trip To The Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON (KFSM)-- Graduating nearly 19 seniors from a 13-win season would make most coaches fearful for the new season, but instead Charleston has one of their most skillful groups yet ready to pick up where they left off. Charleston head coach Greg Kendrick is excited for all the tealent he has returning this fall.

"This group is one of the most talented groups, we have had come through here ."

The biggest challenge the talented Tigers have faced yet is not on the gridiron, it's has been with learning how to lead.

"This group has always been gifted athletically," said Kendrick. "They have been able to set back and let someone else do the leading so we have had that challenge."

One of those talented players is Sean Michael Flanagan. The senior utility player leads in stats on both sides of the ball, but more importantly he leads by example.

"His greatest quality is work ethic," said Kendrick. "He is a kid that you never have to worry about in terms of if he is going to give his all. We’ve got a lot of leaders by example and Sean is the greatest characterize of that."

"I play for wins," said Flanagan. "I play for our team to win not for personal goals I don’t have any personal goals I want our team to win."

Charleston will hit the road for their first game of the 2017 season. They will face Dardanelle September 1st at 7:00 p.m.