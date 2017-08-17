Voting Underway To Help Community Services Clearinghouse Receive Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - A local nonprofit is asking the community for help to feed hungry kids on weekends when they aren't in school.

Folks can help the Community Services Clearinghouse backpack program by going online and voting. This will give them a chance to win a $25,000 grant. The money received will go straight back to kids in need throughout the area.

The Community Services Clearinghouse has been chosen to be in the top 200 out of 2,000 nonprofits nationwide. However, their goal is to be in the top 40 so they can receive the large State Farm "Neighborhood Assist" grant.

If they do, the money will go toward their "Meals for Kids Backpack Program," which provides meals to more than 2,000 kids across seven counties. There are five in Arkansas and another two in Oklahoma.

The nonprofit spends $300,000 a year on food for this program. The $25,000 will make up their food budget for five to six weeks next year.

"That money that stays in our community and it stays here for our kids who are at risk," said Chuck Goux, executive director of Community Services Clearinghouse.

This way kids can eat nutritious food while they're away from school on the weekend.

"If they get this nutrition they do better in school, less discipline, they're more active, and all of those are good things," Goux said.

People can vote here until Friday, Aug. 25. The top 40 will receive the $25,000 grant from State Farm. The program is listed under "Kids helping Kids." You can vote up to 10 votes per day, all at the same time, once per day for the 10 days.