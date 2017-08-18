× Garrett’s Blog: Scattered Thunderstorms Friday Afternoon

A few thunderstorms have developed across the area and will be moving across NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area from 3pm to 7pm.

Most of the storms are not expected to be severe but one severe cell has managed to develop in McDonald County, Missouri and will continue moving east this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds will be the main risk with any storms that develop.

This will affect the school pick-up and drive-time on I49.

Expect Delays.

-Garrett