Greenwood Coach Brian Sims Back At Practice

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- For several months, Greenwood offensive line football coach Brian Sims was in a Tulsa hospital fighting for his life.

Sims had been diagnosed with T.E.N.S. and Stevens Johnson Syndrome, a rare skin condition similar to that of severe burns. The coach, at one point was in critical condition. His family and friends weren't sure if he'd make it.

The coach went through multiple surgeries and with thousands of prayers and excellent doctors head football coach Rick Jones said he's a "miracle".

"It was rough. It was nip and tuck there for awhile and to see him back out there is a great thing," Jones said. "We've missed him. There's no doubt about it. We missed coach Sims. He's one of the best around."

Sims is currently in physical therapy and not back to coaching full time, but he is attending practices.

"I'm doing a lot better. I have overcome a lot of it. I'm still on a cane to walk around, but I've got a lot better. I feel a lot better," Sims said.

The coach spoke about what he's seeing from his offensive line this season.

"On the offensive line, we got a little work to do. I've missed a lot this spring ball and her at the start of it. So, we got a lot of work to get done," Sims said.