Missouri Governor Calls For Resignation Of Senator Who Said She Hopes For President's Assassination

MISSOURI (KFSM) — A Missouri Senator is under fire after posting a Facebook comment saying she hopes the president is assassinated.

Democratic State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s comment has since been deleted — but it did not go unnoticed.

“The St. Louis Field Office of the Secret Service is looking into the comments,” Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan said in a statement to CNN. “The Secret Service investigates all threats against the President, Vice President, and other protectees, whether they be direct, implied or comments in passing.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chappelle-Nadal’s comment said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

She has since deleted the comment and apologized for the language she used, telling CNN affiliate KMOV that the comment arose from her frustration with the current political climate.

“No, I don’t want to see anyone assassinated, but he should not be president, he should be impeached,” Chapelle-Nadal told KMOV. “Someone wrote a statement on my Facebook and I responded with something that shouldn’t have been put up there.”

Several Missouri lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for the senator’s resignation, reported KRCG.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens took to Facebook to say that calling for political violence is unacceptable.