Part Of MLK Jr. Blvd. Shut Down Due To Down Power Lines In Fayetteville

Posted 8:18 pm, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21PM, August 18, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Drivers in Fayetteville are having to deal with a traffic backup after a tree fell onto a power line, Friday evening (August 18).

Utility pole snapped behind Popeyes on Martin Luther King Blvd.

According to Fayetteville dispatch, MLK and Sang Avenue is shut down.  Police are working to clear the road but there is no word on when it will reopen.

Fayetteville police said Old Farmington to Futrall Road could be closed for about a week due to the downed power lines.

This is a developing story.