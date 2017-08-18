× Part Of MLK Jr. Blvd. Shut Down Due To Down Power Lines In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Drivers in Fayetteville are having to deal with a traffic backup after a tree fell onto a power line, Friday evening (August 18).

According to Fayetteville dispatch, MLK and Sang Avenue is shut down. Police are working to clear the road but there is no word on when it will reopen.

Fayetteville police said Old Farmington to Futrall Road could be closed for about a week due to the downed power lines.

This is a developing story.