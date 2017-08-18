Physical And Emotional Strain On Workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're in good company if you think your workplace is tough.

A study surveyed 3,000 American workers and found that many have unstable work schedules. Many people also reported unpleasant and potentially dangerous job conditions.

Less than 4/10 said their job offered good prospects for moving up through the ranks and mostly all of the workers sampled became less optimistic about job advancement as they age.

However, some brighter news the majority surveyed said their job provides meaning most of the time.