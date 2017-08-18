Saints Leaning On Wide Receivers For Production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--Following an 11-win season and a run to the 4A semifinals, Shiloh Christian looks to one positional group for the lions share of yards.

"No doubt the receiving corps. You got Jake Nelson, Jaret Russ and Blake Thomsonand Reagan Neal. Just got a bunch of guys that can go," new quarterback Landon Brown said.

The undoubted leader of the wideouts is Nelson, who caught 59 passes for 935 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.

"Jake Nelson is another one who's a three year starter. He's a senior this year and he has brought a whole new style of leadership if you will," head coach Jeff Conaway said."

Nelson's routine involved consistent summer workouts with fellow wide receivers. "We met every day at the field and we would work with college receivers that used to go to Shiloh. If the ball's in the air and it's a great throw and even if it's not we have a great chance to catch them. We have three people deep at each position that I'm very trustworthy over."

Brown takes over for all-state quarterback Connor Reece who threw for 3,506 yards and 37 touchdowns. The senior, also a pitcher, is excited to work with the receivers.

"Speed and their hands, just phenomenal. Definitely the best receiving corps in the state that's for sure," said Brown.

Shiloh's main goal for the season involves exorcising some demons from 2016.

"The whole thing this year is going after Pea Ridge. You lose to them twice last year and it's heartbreaking," Brown said.

"Beat anyone we play, especially Pea Ridge. It doesn't go a second in my mind that I don't think about Pea Ridge," Nelson added.

Shiloh Christian hosts Elkins at 7 p.m on September 1 in the season opener.