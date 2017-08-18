× Storms Cause Damage, Power Outages in Fayetteville

Numerous reports are coming in of wind damage in the Fayetteville area especially N of Highway 16 and west of I49.

Ozarks Electric is reporting 1,400 without power in Fayetteville from the storm.

At the time of the damage, radar was estimating winds over 70mph.

Quarter size hail fell in Gentry, AR earlier with these storms.

The storms are expected to rapidly move SE and be out of the area around 8pm.

Winds could gust to 60mph and hail larger than quarter size is possible.

-Garrett