× Steve Bannon Out As President Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — Steve Bannon is out as chief strategist and senior counselor of the Trump Administration, two administration officials told CNN.

President Donald Trump told White House aids that he has decided to remove Bannon on Friday (Aug. 18).

Bannon’s appointment to the chief strategist role was controversial. He is the former editor of the far-right news website Breitbart.

The President has privately stewed over Bannon in recent days, including Thursday night from his golf course in New Jersey. He was furious with his chief strategist after he was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect contradicting him on North Korea and asserting that he was able to make personnel changes at the State Department.

This is a developing story.