× Two Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Springdale

S{RINGDALE (KFSM) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Springdale, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.

Police responded to call at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 17) at the 200 block of Strawberry Meadows.

Officers found the body of Xavier Williams inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Police interviewed suspects Anferney Amram and Albert Davis on Friday (Aug. 18).

According to the release, Anferney Amram admitted that he shot Williams several times with a 9mm handgun because Williams had allegedly threatened Amram’s family. He said he took the gun apart and threw the pieces out of car in Bentonville. He also stated that there was a juvenile male with him during the incident.

Albert Davis admitted that he and another friend went and collected shell casing and took Williams’ cell phone out of the apartment, and threw them away to protect Amram.

Amram is being charged with capital murder, tampering with evidence, residential burglary, discharging a firearm in city limits, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Davis is being charged with residential burglary, tampering with evidence, and hindering apprehension.

The release states the investigation is ongoing and other arrests are expected.