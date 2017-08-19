2017 “Brave The Mud Run” Is For A Good Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) -- It is one of the most challenging and unique 5K adventures you will find and it takes place in Poteau, Oklahoma.

The " Brave the Mud Run " 5K is the LeFlore County Women's Crisis Centers largest fundraiser of the year.

You have to be brave to get through all of the mud and water, but while people were trudging through the almost 23 obstacles, in this 5K adventure, they were raising awareness and funds for women and children who are the victims of domestic violence, sexual and emotional abuse, and assault.

The participants ranged in age from six years old-to-70. Some of the obstacles seem daunting and volunteer, event organizer Donnie Wise said, "it can get pretty tough out there." But, those who put on the event said they owe the Poteau Fire and Police Department many thanks for all of their help. Wise said, "without them we couldn't do this. They provide the majority of the water we don't get from the rain."

The course takes about two weeks of hard work by organizers and volunteers to put it all together to give the participants the best race they can.

Wise added that they try to make it a little tougher every year, but it is all about raising awareness.

This was the event's fifth year bringing in $12,000 in donations for the Women's Crisis Center.