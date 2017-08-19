Family and Friends Share Memories At Celebration Of Frank Broyles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Several former players and coaches along with family and friends stepped up to the podium at the Celebration of Life for Frank Broyles to share their best moments and memories.

"I am so proud," Dan Ferritor, chancellor emeritus said. "While he directed a world class, self-supporting, Division I athletic program, he also helped his school in so many significant ways, each and every time he was asked.

The celebration of the life of Frank Broyles included words from those who knew him best including former players, Jerry Jones, Quinn Grovey and former Arkansas head coach, Ken Hatfield.

"Coach Broyles," Hatfield said, "there's nobody who impacted the wonderful people in the state of Arkansas, and every graduate from the University of Arkansas, more than you have."

The words from those closest to him brought tears and laughter, but that's exactly what the Broyles family wanted; a celebration, not a memorial.

"Coach Broyles always said he lived a charmed life," David Bazzel, former player and Broyles Award founder said. "But we know that we were charmed by his life."

Coach Broyles' love for his family was unmatched and those at the celebration were given a glimpse at what that family life was like.

"Even though he worked hard, he always came home for the evening meal," Jack Broyles, son said. "That was a special time for us. That was the time we got to share with our father what our day was like at school, what we were doing in sports and it was kind of dad's way of keeping up with the family."

While the speakers shared their favorite memories of Coach Broyles, former chancellor, Dan Ferritor shared a new memory, one that touched the entire crowd.

"The other night, I was almost sure as I stepped out of my house that from the sky, I heard something that sounded like a Hog call," Ferritor said. "That could have been thunder, but I have learned, never underestimate Frank Broyles."

Another speaker at the celebration included Dr. Jack A. Wilson, who was Broyles' pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. He shared memories and how Broyles encouraged him as a pastor, as well as in life.

A tribute video was also presented including photos of Coach Broyles and his family and friends along with messages from former players and colleagues.

Throughout the celebration, The Singing Men of Arkansas performed. According to Bazzel, Frank Broyles, "loved a good choir."

The celebration ended in true Frank Broyles fashion, with a Hog call.