Fans And Friends Remember The Life Of Frank Broyles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Coach, friend, and University of Arkansas legend is how most people would describe Frank Broyles.

Whether you knew him personally or listened to his weekend play-by-play sportscast, his vibrant spirit left a lasting mark on the thousands of people he came in contact with.

Former graduate Gary Morris and his wife prepared for a "Celebration of the Life of Frank Broyles." They both looked forward to sharing hugs and laughs with everyone there. "Now I'm 70 years old and I think this is probably the biggest memorialization event in my lifetime ."

Hundreds of fans poured into Bud Walton Arena to say their goodbyes to the beloved coach. Most attending left their suits and ties at home and instead dressed in their favorite Razorback gear. It's what they believed Broyles would've wanted.

"We're just in our little humble way wanting to come and say a fun farewell to Frank. We're excited to see who all will be here and what all will be said -- it should be a lot of fun," said Harold Sargent.

After leaving the celebration Ronnie Minnick said, he'll always remember one thing about coach Broyles. "He came to Arkansas when Arkansas was a nobody and he was loyal and he continued to support Arkansas and he had a lot of opportunities to leave, but never did," said Minnick. He feels that alone classified Broyles as a hero.