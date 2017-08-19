PHOTOS: Remembering Frank Broyles 1924-2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – University of Arkansas Bud Walton Arena is where the memorial service was held for Frank Broyles on Saturday (Aug. 19) afternoon.

Hundreds of people entered the arena and the service began promptly at 2 p.m. with music from The Singing Men of Arkansas.

A welcome to the “Celebration of Life” was given by former Razorback, and emcee, David Bazzel.

“Coach Broyles always said he lived a charmed life,” said Bazzel, “but we know we were charmed by his life.

Central United Methodist Church Pastor Dr. Jack A. Wilson said Broyles was more regular at church more times than the preachers. “He was just there — it was the place to be,” said Wilson. On football weekends, they [congregation] would come to church just to see Frank Broyles.

Wilson said he read a headline, “Frank Broyles Dead At 92.” No, wrong, Frank Broyles is more alive than ever before. “As he entered heaven he was handed the trophy of all trophies … I have a feeling St. Peter will have to watch out, because Frank Broyles is looking for a way to make heaven a better place … and that’s the good news.”

University of Arkansas Chancellor Emeritus Dan Ferritor said, “He [Broyles] will always be remembered to the world of sports and athletics.” Also, he did things to help the university to reach status. In 1980, universities needed private support and UA began its first capital campaign for books. “More than 100,000 books were added to the library,” said Ferritor. “[Broyles] had the willingness co-chair that campaign to create an academic mission to the campus. In 1985, a campaign to restore Old Main and to raise money was started. Ferritor said they turned to Broyles for donations.

Former Razorback quarterback (1987-1990), Quinn Grovey called Broyles and icon and visionary. “His vision he shared with families, and to the entire Broyles family, he impacted all our lives. He was truly an icon.”