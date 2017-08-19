Poteau More Experienced Heading Into Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM)- Despite having a fairly inexperienced team in 2016, the Pirates finished with a winning record and their fourth straight trip to the playoffs.

"I thought we got better week to week," said Poteau head coach Forrest Mazey. "We found a way to get into the playoffs and the team we lost to is a three-time state champion. "

What Pirates head coach Forrest Mazey saw in that first round playoff game against Wagnor gave him a lot of hope for the new season.

"What I saw in the second-half was a lot of guts and resiliency," said Mazey "Because they never took their starters out until the last play of the game so we can build off that it was obviously a playoff appearance with a lot of young guys. The sights are high but it’s all dependent on the kids performing."

Now with veteran players returning, Poteau’s biggest change during the offseason was their defense, switching to a more suitable 3-4 scheme

"It’s bringing more speed to the team," said Poteau senior Matthew Alvarado. "There’s more linebacker type guy outside and there is less linemen so I think it brings more speed on to the field and I think it will better the team."

The Pirates plan on building off of what they did last fall, and they plan on doing so by holding each other accountable. Their practice shirts remind them of that, saying row the boat.

"It means we have to be a team," said Alvarado. "We have to work together to get where we want to go."

Poteau will host Durant September 1st at 7:30 p.m.