Veteran Offensive Line Leads Sallisaw

SALLISAW (KFSM)- Sallisaw’s offense is once again in good shape this fall, because they are returning all of their starters up front.

"First of all in the 22 years I have been coaching I have never seen it in my life," said Sallisaw head coach Scott Bethel. "We don’t have to spend as much time on working on with plays with our offensive linemen because they are veterans and they are big and fast they are smart so it’s great to have a great offensive line coming back."

Jason Bartel leads the experienced unit on offense. The 6-foot-7 senior has been getting D1 looks during the summer and is expected to cause plenty of issues for teams this fall on both sides of the ball.

"He’s going to be hard to block when he’s on defense," said Bethel. "He moves well for a big kid he bends he’s got great feet and far as offensively he can really wipe out a three-technique."

The Black Diamonds did have to replace their backfield, but the O-line believes they can pave the way for more thousand yard rushers this season.

"I believe that we can definitely do that with the athletes we have on offensive line and on the backfield ," said Sallisaw senior Jason Bartel. "Tremendous athletes that know what they are going to do they are smart guys and we are going to be able to do it again."

Sallisaw will host Catoosa September 1st at 7:00 p.m.