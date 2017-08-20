Bentonville Square Blocked Off For A Group Gathering Around Confederate Monument

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — About two dozen people gathered around a Confederate monument at Bentonville Square Sunday (Aug. 20).

Those gathered are requesting the monument, which is in the center of the square, stays intact.

One caller to 5News said police had a one block area blocked off around the square.

The “Brotherhood of the Southern Cross” on Facebook thanked people for coming out to support Confederate monuments.

The 20-foot granite statue is of James Henderson Berry, a Confederate soldier who later became governor of Arkansas. The statue was sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.