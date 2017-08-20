× Fort Smith Police: Teen Arrested In Connection With Five Commercial Burglaries

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Investigators with the Fort Smith Police Department have made an arrest in connection to five commercial burglaries that happened in close proximity of each other in Fort Smith.

On August 1, through evidence recovered, and processed, in a burglary at New Life Church at 9000 Dallas Street, police said they were able to connect Jacob Favela, 18, as a suspect.

On Saturday (Aug. 19), police went to Favela’s home at the 8900 block of Fresno Street and obtained a consent to search.

Police said they found some of the items that were reported stolen in Favela’s room.

The teen has been charged with six counts of Commercial Burglary. He’s being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Other locations that were burglarized according to police:

Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas

Faith United Methodist Church, 2901 Massard

East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road

Chaffin Jr. High, 3025 Massard Road

All of the incidents happened during early morning hours.