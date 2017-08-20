Locals Speak Out About Confederate Monuments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM)- People in our area are joining the conversation about whether or not to keep Confederate monuments or take them down.

"Against it or for it, everybody has their view," Amy Rochette said. "Everybody has their voice."

Thousand of people all over the country are taking to the streets to protest Confederate monuments, some in support and others hoping to get rid of them.

"What does it look like to the rest of the world to come to Bentonville and see a Confederate monument?" Shannon Simons, member of Ozark Indivisible said. "That just doesn't seem like it should happen and we want it to be taken down."

On the other side is a local group called The Sons of the Southern Cross who work to teach Confederate history, while hoping to preserve the names of the groups who support the monuments.

"When you see people destroying something that is American history, not just Confederate history, it's because of lack of education," James Bible, commander of The Sons of the Southern Cross said. "These people do not know why they're tearing those monuments down, it's just something to fight over."

Everyone has their own take on these monuments, but members of The Sons of the Southern Cross said it all starts with being educated on the history of the Confederacy.

"It makes us feel horrible," Bible said. "It's because of lack of education. We quit teaching American history, especially about the war. We're trying to white wash that and do away with it, so our children don't fully understand it. Teach your children the truth and let them decide what was right or wrong."

But, many on both sides agree that education on this topic is important, just as important as sharing your opinion.

"I think there needs to be a voice heard on both sides," Rochette said. "But, I think it's good to have freedom of speech and have two different sides of what's going on and two different points."

Those with The Sons of the Southern Cross said they're working to spread the history of the Confederacy to others and also plan to continue signing petitions to keep those monuments in place.

Supporters of the other side, to get rid of the monuments, said they plan to peacefully protest to get their opinion across.