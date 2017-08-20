Prairie Grove Ready for Next Step

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM)--After more than 20 years under head coach Danny Abshier, things don't change too much at Prairie Grove.

Senior Aaron Preston gives the reasoning behind that.

"It's worked before so why change anything."

Coach Abshier runs the same offense, "A Wing-T, which everyone hates."

And has the same the quarterback situation.

"Senior steps in senior steps in senior steps in."

This year's senior is J.D. Elder, and after years of learning he's ready to step into the role of leader on and off the field.

"I've had work on being vocal," says Elder. "But otherwise it comes pretty naturally, the leadership I'm happy to have my chance to step up."

And, now, winning has become one of those constants as well. The Tigers have won four of the last five conference championships, and with that success comes raised expectations, says senior Demarkus Cooper.

"The shoe is already big, so it's hard to fill it."

Senior Clay Spinks says that they all feel that pressure.

"You don't want to be the class that loses, like loses the name of being Prairie Grove, the big bad dogs"

As for taking the next step, The Tigers are just taking things one game a a time. "We do the best that we can do, and wherever we end up, we end up," says Abshier. "So let's just go try."

And when other teams come into what Preston calls "the best football town in Arkansas," the Tigers know exactly what they want them to be thinking.

"That they're about to play one of the scrappiest, just most hard teams to play," says running back Anthony Johnson.

"I want them to be scared," adds Preston. "Like oh, here comes Prairie Grove, big bad Prairie Grove, hopefully they don't crush us this game."

