Stormy Weather In Van Buren, Fort Smith Area

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A heat advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 20) for Fort Smith and the surrounding areas, but that’s not all.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement for several counties for isolated showers and thunderstorms: Franklin, Crawford, northern Sebastian, eastern Sequoyah, southeastern Adair and northeastern LeFlore. The advisory expired at 7:10 p.m.

Thunderstorms hit in Fort Smith and are now headed in a northerly direction.

The NWS explained that temperatures in the 90s, combined with high humidity, created a heat index from 105 to 110 across eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas on Sunday (Aug. 20) afternoon. The hot and humid conditions will continue Monday along with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

