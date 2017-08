× Suspect Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting At Buffalo National River

SEARCY COUNTY (KFSM )– A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Lower Buffalo Ranger District of the Buffalo National River. It happened Saturday (Aug. 20) overnight. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and the National Park Service are investigating.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest information as this story develops.