Antidepressant Use Greatly Increases

Researchers said more Americans are taking antidepressants.

A study from the National Center for Health Statistics found Americans who take an antidepressant rose 65% compared to numbers between 1999 and 2014.

Researchers also found women are twice as likely as men to take medications and that long term usage is common, with nearly a quarter of those surveyed using the medication for ten years or more.

Experts believe one reason for the rise is that more people feel comfortable asking for help when it comes to their mental health.