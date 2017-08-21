× Bentonville Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man accused of molesting a child turned himself in to police Monday (Aug. 21), according to a news release.

Brandon G. Guillen, 21, worked at various restaurants and businesses in the area, according to the release. His warrant was issued Aug. 15.

Guillen was being held Monday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony in Arkansas. The offense carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.