East Pointe Elementary Students In Greenwood View 2017 Eclipse

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Teachers and parent volunteers lined the halls of East Pointe Elementary in Greenwood on Monday (Aug. 21) in preparation to view the 2017 solar eclipse.

"It happens every so often and in the next seven years it will happen again, when I am 17-years-old and I'll be in the 11th grade," said 10-year-old Summer Nave.

Each volunteer took three students outside and gave them instructions to view the eclipse safely.

"It's one thing to see it and watch it on the news, but it's another to actually get to go outside and see it in person. The kids are excited about the glasses. There are all kinds of kids wanting to take the glasses home. They are proud of them," superintendent Josh Ray said.

About one week before, the eclipse teachers at East Pointe added a lesson about the eclipse to their curriculum.

"We focused on the facts of the eclipse. What causes it, how often do they happen and the next day we focused on the safety of it and how important it would be to protect our eyes," fourth grade teacher Sherlett Myers said.