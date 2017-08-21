× Elkins Public Library Giving Away Hundreds Of Solar Eclipse Glasses

ELKINS (KFSM) — If you’re still in need of some solar eclipse glasses before the big event on Monday (Aug. 21), start making your way to Elkins.

The Elkins public library will be giving away about 500 pairs of the ISO-approved glasses beginning at 10 a.m. when the library opens.

The Elkins School District was originally planning on having students view the eclipse, and the library provided a pair of glasses for all the students and staff.

However, on Sunday (Aug. 20) district officials announced the school would be streaming the event live due to safety concerns. The students will be watching indoors so they will not be tempted to look at the sun directly. Parents can check students out to allow them to watch the eclipse at their own risk.

Library officials picked up the glasses and will be giving them away before the solar event.