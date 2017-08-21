× Garrett’s Blog: Eclipse Temperature Drop

The Solar Eclipse dropped the temperature across the area by as much as 5º across NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area.

The Eclipse started around 11:45am, peaked around 1:15pm, and ended around 2:40pm.

At NW Arkansas Regional the temperatures reached 87º before fallen to 84º at the peak of the eclipse.

In places farther south, in Fort Smith, temperatures only dropped around 1º.

By 4pm this afternoon, all locations have recovered and even a few isolated showers developing with daytime heating.

-Garrett