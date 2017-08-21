× Garrett’s Blog: What Was Up With Those Crescent Shadows?

If you saw any shadows during the eclipse today, you probably noticed dozens of small crescents on the ground as we neared the maximum extend of the eclipse locally.

This NASA image explained how to make the pinhole camera. The same effect took place in any gaps seen thru the trees with small shadows of the eclipse seen all over the ground.

Here’s a shot from Linda Higgins showing what the colander projected onto the ground.

Here’s another image of all the crescent shadows on the ground from Derek Nietert.

Pretty cool science day!!!

-Garrett