Hogs Release 2017-18 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As students headed to class for the first time this school year on Monday, the Arkansas basketball program finished their offseason work and released the complete non-conference schedule for the new season.

The Razorbacks will have 13 games away from the SEC and that includes three at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. where Arkansas will face Oklahoma on Nov. 23.

Arkansas will be busy on the first week of the season as they have three home games in a span of eight days. The new year tips off on Nov. 10 vs Samford followed by Bucknell (Nov. 12) and Fresno State (Nov. 17) but the team heads to Portland.

The complete SEC schedule has not been released as of Aug. 21.