Hogs Release 2017-18 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As students headed to class for the first time this school year on Monday, the Arkansas basketball program finished their offseason work and released the complete non-conference schedule for the new season.

The Razorbacks will have 13 games away from the SEC and that includes three at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. where Arkansas will face Oklahoma on Nov. 23.

Arkansas will be busy on the first week of the season as they have three home games in a span of eight days. The new year tips off on Nov. 10 vs Samford followed by Bucknell (Nov. 12) and Fresno State (Nov. 17) but the team heads to Portland.

The complete SEC schedule has not been released as of Aug. 21.

DATE OPPONENT SITE
Oct. 20 Red-White Game Bud Walton Arena
Oct. 27 Exhibition Game Bud Walton Arena
Nov. 3 Exhibition Game Bud Walton Arena
Nov. 10 Samford Bud Walton Arena
Nov. 12 Bucknell Bud Walton Arena
Nov.17 Fresno State Bud Walton Arena
Nov. 23 Oklahoma Portland, Ore.
Nov. 24 North Carolina/Portland Portland, Ore.
Nov. 26 TBD Portland, Ore.
Dec. 2 Houston Houston, Texas
Dec. 5 Colorado State Bud Walton Arena
Dec. 9 Minnesota Bud Walton Arena
Dec. 16 Troy North Little Rock
Dec. 19 Oral Roberts Bud Walton Arena
Dec. 27 CSU-Bakersfield Bud Walton Arena
Jan. 27 Oklahoma State Bud Walton Arena