Local Couple Married During Eclipse

LAVACA (KFSM) -- As shadows dropped down over Lavaca City Park, a once in a lifetime moment took place during a once in a lifetime event.

"This day is made possible because of your love for each other," said the wedding officiator, Jack James.

With only family nearby, Justin Lingo and Wendy Martin were married under the moon-draped sun.

"I pronounce that they are now husband and wife. You may kiss your bride," said James.

And as they kissed, it was a special moment within a special moment.

"We decided to do this last week and we just threw it all together as quick as possible," said Martin.

"I'm just happy to be with my soulmate," beamed Lingo.

Remarkably, though members of their families knew each other, the newlyweds had never actually met until a year ago.

One year later, it all came together.

"The timing was perfect," exclaimed Martin.

And it all came together full circle.

The couple does still plan on having a full gathering of family and friends in the near future.