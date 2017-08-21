Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Pickled Grape Tomatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is a unique pickled item and it goes perfect with mozzarella and wine at parties!

Picked Grape Tomatoes

Ingredients

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 t pickling salt

½ t sugar

¼ C white wine vinegar

¼ C white vinegar

1 C water

4 cloves garlic

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Directions

Prick each tomato with a toothpick so they don’t split open and the seasonings can go throughout.

Warm salt, sugar, vinegars, and water together until the salt and sugar dissolve.

Place tomatoes in jar or container with garlic and rosemary and cover.

Place in fridge for 1 day for flavors to combine.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods