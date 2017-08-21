Ozark Using Playoff Win To Propel Them To Stronger 2017 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) - Often times a big playoff win might lose it's luster after an offseason but Ozark's opening round upset of Ashdown has the Hillbillies setting their sights on a bigger spot this year. A state championship.

The Hillbillies are no stranger to success as they reached the 4A title game in 2012 and are coming off a seven win season and the win over highly ranked Ashdown gave a young roster a boost heading into the offseason.

"We had a big time win in that first round against Ashdown, " Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "It gave us some confidence then we took a trip to Gosnell, played tough but lost that one but gained a lot of experience with it. We had a lot of sophomores and juniors playing."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I think that has really propelled us moving forward," Ozark senior Hayden Atkinson said. "We know that we can beat bigger teams than us and faster teams than us."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I think we can achieve anything we set out minds to," Ozark senior Baylor Ree said. "We can play with anybody if we just put our minds to it and just give good effort."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video