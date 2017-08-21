× Police: Springdale Woman Burglarized Three Fayetteville Homes

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have linked a Fayetteville woman to three August burglaries near Crossover Road, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Michelle Blount, 35, was arrested Monday (Aug. 21) in connection with three counts of residential burglary, three counts of theft of property and two counts of breaking and entering.

Officers found Blount with stolen property from three different Aug. 14 burglaries on Canna Lane, North Fireword Drive and Brandon Circle, according to the report.

Blount told police she and another female were high on prescription medications during the burglary spree. Blount said the pair could’ve burglarized a fourth home, but she didn’t remember the incident or the woman’s name.

In each of the burglaries, Blount or her accomplice accessed the home or vehicle through garage doors that were left open.

Blount was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. She has a hearing set for Sept. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.