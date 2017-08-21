× Police: Third Man Linked To Springdale Homicide

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a third man linked to Thursday’s (Aug. 17) fatal shooting after he told officers he tampered with the crime scene.

Billson Andrike, 19, was arrested Friday (Aug. 19) and is facing charges of residential burglary, hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Police found Xavier Williams, 24, dead inside an apartment in Strawberry Meadows Place about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anferney Amram was arrested Friday after telling police he shot Williams several times with a 9mm handgun because Williams allegedly threatened Amram’s family, according to a news release.

Police arrested Amram’s friend, Albert Davis, after Davis said he and Andrike collected shell casings from the apartment and threw them away to protect Amram.

Andrike said he entered the apartment with Davis, but denied taking anything from the apartment, according to police.

Andrike and Davis were both free Monday (Aug. 21) on $15,000 bonds.

Amram was being held without bond Monday at the Washington County Detention Center. He faces charges of capital murder, tampering evidence, residential burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.